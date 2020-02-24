Crews battle fire in Delaware Water Gap recreation area on PA Border

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon and was still going hours after sundown.

Firefighters are battling a forest fire for a second day on the New Jersey side of a popular hiking area that straddles the state's border with Pennsylvania.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon and was still going hours after sundown. The fire was split between Worthington State Forest and the New Jersey side of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreational Area.

It wasn't clear early Monday if the fire had been completely contained.

A helicopter that was dropping water on the blaze was grounded after sundown and volunteer firefighters carrying backpack tanks of water were climbing to the top of Mount Tammany.