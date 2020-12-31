Department of Labor & Industry Releases COVID-19 Enforcement Actions, Dec. 21 - 25

To date, the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance has assigned 251 cases to its investigators

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) Bureau of Labor Law Compliance released data related to COVID-19 enforcement actions for Dec. 21 to 25. The information is specific to COVID-19 mitigation efforts related to businesses that are not covered by other state agencies, boards, or bureaus.

To date, the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance has assigned 251 cases to its investigators. Between December 21 and 25, the Department was referred 1 new case and completed 12 investigations that were sent to the Department of Health (DOH).

L&I is assisting the DOH in investigating employee complaints that their employers are violating COVID safety orders issued by Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. L&I serves as the point of receipt for workplace-related complaints and works with DOH to investigate the complaints and seek appropriate remedies.

Pennsylvania workers can report workplace safety concerns through the form on DOH’s website.