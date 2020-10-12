COVID-19 vaccine could be approved to ship out to states by next week: What you need to know

An FDA panel met Thursday to discuss the Pfizer/BioNTech as it seeks emergency usage approval

The first coronavirus vaccines could be heading to states within days.

On Thursday, the FDA panel met to discuss emergency usage of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination.

Once approved, the CDC will issue recommendations for the vaccine and the shots will be shipped out across all 50 states in what's expected to be limited amounts.

Does Pennsylvania have a plan in place to distribute the vaccine?

Yes. Read it here.

Pennsylvania will distribute vaccinations in 3 phases.

Phase I: Healthcare Personnel, First Responders, Critical Workers and individuals with high-risk conditions. Once more vaccine becomes available, the department will expand its vaccine distribution to additional healthcare providers, people at higher risk and critical workers.

Phase II: Broader healthcare administration, those with barriers to access to care, those contributing to the maintenance of core societal functions and those at elevated risk due to working or living conditions

Phase III: Populations not identified in Phases 1 and 2

When will Pennsylvania receive the vaccinations?

At this time, the date is unknown. Health officials estimate distribution could begin by next week or at the very latest by next month.

The FDA must first approve the vaccinations. The state will also not know how many dosages of the shots it will receive until the vaccine is approved by the federal government.

Will I need more than one dose?

The vaccine developed by Pfizer does require more than one dose. Other COVID-19 vaccinations are also anticipated to require multiple doses.

"The PA Department of Health will use a registration and scheduling software to send confirmation and reminder messages to individuals who register for Vaccine Clinics. In conjunction with the registration and scheduling software, the PA Statewide Immunization and Information System (PA-SIIS) will track vaccines and provide second dose reminders. As part of the CDC COVID-19 vaccine ancillary supplies, Providers will receive COVID-19 vaccination record cards to complete and give to individuals who receive the COVID-19 vaccine. these cards will serve as vaccination record and a reminder as to when an individual will need their second dose. PADOH is also exploring phone call and postcard reminders," said the state

Will the vaccine be mandatory?

The state has no plans to make the vaccine mandatory. Children will not be allowed to receive it at this time either, as clinical trials have not been completed on the impact of the vaccine on kids.

What are the side effects?

At this time, no major side effects have been reported in the vaccine studies outside common vaccination side effects such as soreness at the site.

The UK is further looking into if people with allergic reactions could have adverse reactions to the vaccine after two reported issues. However, the US has not yet weighed in on that subject as the FDA is still reviewing the vaccines for approval and the CDC has not yet issued recommendations.

