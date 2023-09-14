Couple make the best of a wet wedding

The wedding day was marked by rain, but the couple managed to gracefully handle the situation and make the most of it.

DALLAS, Pa. — It's a typical wedding photo until you realize what's the background.

Flash flooding flowed through George and Jenna Spotts' wedding Saturday at the Beaumont Inn near Dallas.

Several inches of rain made the pavilion where the reception was to be held inaccessible. But the couple from Mountain Top were determined to make the best of a wet wedding.

The bride Jenna said that despite the disruption, it was still one of the greatest days they have ever experienced together.

Her advice to other brides: Soak in every minute, even when your reception gets soaked.

They certainly have a wedding story unlike any other.

The couple thanked the Beaumont Inn staff for their help Saturday night. The inn itself wasn't flooded.