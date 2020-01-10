COSMOS - Possible Worlds Educational Discussion Guide

COSMOS - Possible Worlds, airs on FOX43 on Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m.

COSMOS - Possible Worlds is capturing the minds and imaginations of everyone who views it!

The series is written and directed by Ann Druyan (NASA’s Voyager Record, “Cosmos: A Personal Voyage,” “Contact”) who is renowned for her work specializing in the communication of science.

Druyan's son, Professor Nick Sagan, developed an episode-by-episode Educational Discussion Guide that can serve as the companion to this season of COSMOS.

Though the guide was conceived as an educational curriculum designed for distribution to high school students as part of a larger screening program, it can serve as a great resource to teachers, parents, and students in the time of COVID-19 - whether they've returned to the classroom or, like many school systems across the country, are faced with the challenge of distance learning without many resources.

The PDF follows the series week by week, and has been proofed for scientific integrity by the National Geographic education team and COSMOS' science advisor, Andre Bormanis, making for an enjoyable viewing & learning experience.

