York's "Pink in the Park" raises money for breast cancer services

Money raised at the event will go towards various breast cancer services at UPMC, Wellspan, Penn State, and Vinny Myers Pink Ink Project.

YORK, Pa. — Pink Power York held its fifth annual "Pink in the Park" fundraiser at PeoplesBank Park in York on Thursday, raising money to support breast cancer patients.

Money raised by the non-profit will be used for various services by UPMC Hillman Cancer Centers in York and Harrisburg, WellSpan York Cancer Center, Penn State Cancer Institute Genetics Program and Vinny Myers Pink Ink Project.

Pink Power York Committee Member and breast cancer survivor, Victoria Connor, emcee'd the event featuring live performances, games, food, celebrity appearances, and a 3-day online auction.

"We get together annually to raise funds for local breast cancer causes and tonight is a capstone event at the stadium," said Connor. "We have raised $346,000 and tonight we would really like to hit that half a million-dollar mark."

Pink Power York held its first "Pink in the Park" in 2017.



The event was themed "Grease" this year, encouraging visitors to dress in clothes from the 1950s or as their favorite character from the titular movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.