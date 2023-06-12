Stop signs added to busy intersection near York elementary school

The city's mayor says the intersection of Madison Ave. and N. Newberry Street is known for speeding.

YORK, Pa. — On a typical day when school is in session and the sun is out, the area near Ferguson Elementary School and Farquahar Park in York is buzzing with kids playing and lots of traffic.

“When school is letting in or letting out, this is the best place to avoid," said Mayor Michael Helfrich.

Mayor Helfrich is talking about the tricky intersection of Madison Avenue and North Newberry Street, which sits adjacent to both the school and Farquhar Park.

“This has always been a place where people speed up and down Newberry Street," he continued.

That’s why the City of York decided to take action, installing two new stop signs which now make the intersection an all-way stop.

“We really hope this improves the safety of our children," said Mayor Helfrich. "Lots and lots of kids running across this street and their lives are more important than you getting to where you’re going a little bit faster.”

City workers were out Monday morning putting the final touches on the new signage.

The mayor says it made the most sense to make the change heading into summer.

“I made the choice to do this right after school ended so the community would get used to it and by the time school comes in, everything should be great," he explained.

Mayor Helfrich says this is also an important step as the city has plans in the works that would increase pedestrian traffic in this area even more, though he wouldn’t comment Monday on what those specific plans are.