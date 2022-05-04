Meet Rosie, the golden doodle serving as the new team dog of the York Revolution

After polling the York community, the Revolution had a meet and greet on April 5 with Rosie the golden doodle.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — The York Revolution unveiled the fan-selected name of their new team dog on Tuesday.

After a large response from the York community, the Revolution had a meet and greet on April 5 with Rosie the golden doodle.

Last month, fans chose the name they liked the best for the team's latest addition out of three options; officials say Rosie won by a landslide.

Officials with the York County SPCA, who paired the team with its new dog, were also in attendance at the meet and greet. They stressed the importance of adoption when looking for a pet.

"We really appreciated working with you and your team," York County SPCA Executive Director Steve Martinez said. "We appreciate the Revs shining a spotlight on the value of adoption."

Martinez continued, adding that Rosie isn't the only dog looking for a good home.

"Thousands of dogs come through our shelter every year," Martinez said. "All of them are worthy of finding a loving, permanent home. They're leading by example by demonstrating that shelter dogs could even become a team dog someday."