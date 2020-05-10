York JCC holds Fall Festival at Smyser's Farm

The event drew about 65 people, who could enjoy a hayride, games, corn maze and other farm activities.

The York Jewish Community Center held a Fall Festival Oct. 4 at Smyser’s Farm in Dover Township.

Participants could also celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which celebrates the gathering of the harvest. The holiday includes eating meals in a foliage-covered booth called a sukkah.

This year Sukkot runs Oct. 2 to 9.

“During Sukkot you welcome guests or strangers to come and celebrate and eat within your sukkah,” said Adriel Resh, the JCC’s youth and family coordinator. “Sukkot is our Jewish harvest festival but it’s also a very American thing to get together and celebrate the harvest.”