York Habitat for Humanity receives donated trailer after theft

YORK, Pa. — Just over a month after York Habitat for Humanity sent out a plea for help when its trailer was stolen from a work site, the community has stepped up to make sure the organization has everything it needs to continue its mission.

Several people and organizations donated money and even a used trailer to replace the one that was stolen. Nine donations totaling $779.27 were received from the public. RBC Wealth Management, in honor of Scott Sides, a former York Habitat volunteer, donor and board member, donated $4,200, York Habitat for Humanity said.

“We’ve always been able to rely on our friends and neighbors to support us,” said Natasha Kukorlo, executive director at York Habitat for Humanity. “We are so grateful for the care that has been extended to us when we needed it.”