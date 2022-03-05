York Fresh Food Farms talks Give Local York 2022 on FOX43

Manager at York Fresh Food Farms, Bruce Manns, joined FOX43 on May 3 to discuss his organization's goals for Give Local York 2022.

YORK, Pa. — Give Local York returns on May 6, and FOX43 is continuing to speak with some of the local nonprofits involved in the event.

York Fresh Food Farms is a local organization that's dedicated to increasing access to fresh, healthy food in the City of York, according to its website.

The organization is preparing for spring planting and for the 2022 Mobile Produce Market, according to him.

"York Fresh Food Farms’ farm-stand-on-wheels will bring affordable produce to more than 10 different neighborhoods in the City of York," he said in a statement. "Because York Fresh Food Farms grows the produce sold at the Mobile Produce Market, customers benefit from all those food miles saved."

The first Mobile Produce Market is set for June 6.

"York Fresh Food Farms’ programs serve low-income York City residents and work hard to overcome barriers to eating healthy, including food costs and lack of transportation," Manns went on. "With inflation driving up the cost of food, the affordable produce sold at York Fresh Food Farms’ Mobile Produce Market stops means everyone can afford fresh, local, nutritious fruits and vegetables."

The organization plans to use money raised during Give Local York 2022 to pay for farm supplies, seed and fertilizer, produce purchased from local farms to supplement what York Fresh Food Farms grows, and gas to drive its mobile market van and bus, also according to a statement.

On May 6, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., donors can visit this link to support local nonprofits in and around York County.

To learn more about York Fresh Food Farms, check out the organization's website.