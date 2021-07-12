Trees for sale at York County tree lot benefit local food banks

The donation drive, dubbed "Claus for a Cause," has taken place for more than 30 years.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two York County tree lots are collecting donations to support the Central Pennsylvania and York food banks, with sales benefiting the food banks as well.

The tree lots, located by Weis Markets on Lombard Road in Red Lion, and at 290 Dew Drop Road in York, are collecting canned food, non-perishables, and frozen turkeys.

A helper at the tree lot, Matt Thoman, says they're "happy to accept anything, really," for the "Claus for a Cause 2021" campaign.

Along with trees, the lots also offer wreaths and pine roping as well.