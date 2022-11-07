York County library reopens after a year

The grand reopening celebration features activities throughout the week.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — After more than a year of construction, a York County library held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its reopening.

City officials unveiled the newly renovated Martin Library building on East Market Street in York after 15 months of construction.

A number of community leaders were on hand for the ceremony and the tours of the building that followed.

Library officials believe that the upgrades to the building will help to keep local residents, especially kids, engaged and learning.

"Kids are here in the summer when school's out," President of York County Libraries Robert Lambert said. "They're here on the weekends. They're here in the evening and so it's important for us to not only supplement but compliment what the kids are learning in school, and that's what we're excited about today."

