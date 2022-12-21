‘Honor people that are ignored, looked down upon, and treated poorly:’ Nonprofits remember and combat homelessness in York County

The Homeless Remembrance Blanket Project started in Washington, D.C., as an effort to bring awareness to the growing homeless population.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — The Homeless Remembrance Blanket Project started in Washington, D.C., as an effort to bring awareness to the growing homeless population.

A number of organizations, including Valley Youth House and York County Coalition, are now bringing the project to York County due to the rise in homelessness and the dropping temperatures.

“We are asking people to consider ways and to learn about helpful ways that they can help with homelessness here in York,” said Pastor Joel Folkemer with Union Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Organizers say the number of people who are unsheltered is increasing and so is the need to provide. Multiple organizations talked with FOX43 News about what they see in the streets and at the shelters.

“We’re seeing a huge number of young people,” said Yamili Applewhite with Covenant House Pennsylvania in York. “For me, a stigma is people who are unhoused and unsheltered are older—well, we have a lot of 17,18,19, 20, 21-year-olds but it is increasing… living in cars and having youth encampment now.”

“We’re seeing an increase, a noticeable increase, the community is noticing the increase and so I think it is important for us to honor people that are ignored, or looked down upon and treated poorly, they’re our neighbors, they just happen to live unsheltered,” said Robin Shearer with Friends & Neighbors of PA.

As we continue into the colder months, Sean McDonald, a member of Valley Youth House, said it’s important to remember the homeless because they’re overlooked by many. Shearer said her team is often out in the streets providing aid to people and realizes that many of them feel as if they are invisible.

“I feel like a lot of times there’s not a remembrance for people who are ‘invisible’ for lack of better words and for us to actually honor them but also tie it into the fact that it’s a nationwide crisis,” said Shearer.

“Nationwide, we lose 700 people per year who are literally homeless, unsheltered, on the street due to hypothermia alone,” said McDonald. “Here in York County in this past year, there have been 10 homeless individuals that have passed away that we know of, and there are probably more that have not been accounted for.”

McDonald said to be aware that there are a lot of unhoused individuals with mental health issues, substance abuse issues and more. He said that when the public sees someone panhandling for money, it’s not helping solve the problem. It may be encouraging them to use and not seek the help they need.

“People are meaning well, but unfortunately, it’s causing a lot of issues and it’s causing more harm than help,” said Shearer.

The project aims to bring awareness to the national homeless crisis and focus on ways people can make a difference locally. It also provides an outlet for people to supply items for those who need assistance.

“Since there are so many people right now who are unsheltered, we provide the gear—we call it survival gear,” said Shearer. “So zero-degree sleeping bags are needed right now because it’s winter, the gloves… there are months we’re spending between 10, 12, and $16,000 a month right now.”