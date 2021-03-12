York County Food Bank to provide holiday meals to students and families in need

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Food Bank is partnering with over a dozen local school districts to give the gift of a hot meal to families in need.
For the past 6 years, The York County Food Bank has partnered with 17 school districts throughout York County to provide holiday meals for students and families struggling to make ends meet.
Through the non-profit's give-a-meal program, students and families in need will receive a free box of food with all the traditional items that you would find at a holiday meal, including mashed potatoes, canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, gravy, a cookie mix and a frozen turkey.
The York County Food Bank says they goal is to make sure no one goes hungry at anytime of the year, but they say they feel a special significance during the holidays, when it's important to spend time with loved ones and families shouldn't have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.
"We really want to make sure that families also get to sit around the table and make memories with their families and the easiest way to do that is over food and over a really nice meal. So, we want to make sure that every family in York County has the ability to do that."
Families in need can sign up for the give-a-meal program through their child's school. The deadline to register is Dec. 7.
Participating Schools:
- Central York School District
- Northeastern York School District
- Crossroads Middle School
- South Eastern School District
- Dallastown Area School District
- South Western School District
- Dover Area School District
- Southern York County School District
- Eastern York School District
- Spring Grove Area School District
- Hanover Public School District
- West York Area School District
- Logos Academy
- York Adams Academy
- Lincoln Charter School
- York City School District
- York Suburban School District
If you want to support the Give-A-Meal program, go to yorkfoodbank.org to volunteer or make a donation.