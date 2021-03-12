York County Food Bank to provide holiday meals to students and families in need

Families in need can sign up for the Give-A-Meal program through their child's school. The deadline to register is Dec. 7.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Food Bank is partnering with over a dozen local school districts to give the gift of a hot meal to families in need.

For the past 6 years, The York County Food Bank has partnered with 17 school districts throughout York County to provide holiday meals for students and families struggling to make ends meet.

Through the non-profit's give-a-meal program, students and families in need will receive a free box of food with all the traditional items that you would find at a holiday meal, including mashed potatoes, canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, gravy, a cookie mix and a frozen turkey.

The York County Food Bank says they goal is to make sure no one goes hungry at anytime of the year, but they say they feel a special significance during the holidays, when it's important to spend time with loved ones and families shouldn't have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.

"We really want to make sure that families also get to sit around the table and make memories with their families and the easiest way to do that is over food and over a really nice meal. So, we want to make sure that every family in York County has the ability to do that."

Families in need can sign up for the give-a-meal program through their child's school. The deadline to register is Dec. 7.

Participating Schools:

Central York School District

Northeastern York School District

Crossroads Middle School

South Eastern School District

Dallastown Area School District

South Western School District

Dover Area School District

Southern York County School District

Eastern York School District

Spring Grove Area School District

Hanover Public School District

West York Area School District

Logos Academy

York Adams Academy

Lincoln Charter School

York City School District

York Suburban School District

If you want to support the Give-A-Meal program, go to yorkfoodbank.org to volunteer or make a donation.