U.S. Small Business Administration denies York County low-interest loans for storm damage

Officials with the U.S. Small Business Administration assessed the damage in southern York County earlier this week.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 18.

York County has been denied low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration which could have helped residents cover financial costs related to damage caused by severe storms that hit the southern part of the county earlier this month.

The announcement was made Friday by the York County Office of Emergency Management.

The Small Business Administration along with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and the York County Office of Emergency Management spent Tuesday assessing the damage to determine if the area was eligible for federal aid.

If the county would have qualified, both homeowners and business owners would have been eligible for low-interest loans.

The storms that hit on August 7 devastated several communities in southern York County.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes as part of that line of storms.