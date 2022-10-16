York County car show raises money for veterans

Proceeds from Sunday's car show at Regents Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township will go directly to the organization PGA HOPE.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A car show in York County on Sunday raised money to help veterans with disabilities

Proceeds from Sunday's car show at Regents Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township will go directly to the organization PGA HOPE – Helping Our Patriots Everywhere.

Organizer Andrew Geesey said he's grateful to be able to help men and women who have served our country and are struggling.

"My goal with this event was to blend what I love, golf and cars together,” said Geesey, who’s the head golf professional at Regents Glen Country Club. “The charity is a golf-specific charity that helps veterans basically deal with ailments, physical and mental, through the game of golf. To raise money we have a car show to do that."

Geesey said he expects 850 attended Sunday's event and it raised about $3,000 for the cause.

The PGA HOPE program introduces the game of golf through a developmental six to eight week curriculum taught by PGA professionals trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency.