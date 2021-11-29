York County bus drivers collecting clothes and more for local families

Donations accepted include toys, clothing, housewares and furniture. Drop-off locations are open until Dec. 22 at the Hanover and Spring Grove.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — School bus drivers in York County are launching their annual holiday donation drive on Tuesday, collecting items to help support families in need.

The "Stuff a Bus" annual drive is run by drivers from Krise Transportation, who started the annual event started five years ago when they saw kids on their buses that didn't have coats, hats or gloves in the winter.

Organizers say while the event is about giving back to the community, it's also the reason they drive busses to begin with.

"I think you need to give back to the community, said supervisor of the Hanover and Spring Grove bus facilities, Tammy Swartz. "That’s why the drivers have started doing [the event], we don’t just drive school bus we care about the community and the people in the community and we just want to help."

"We have found that there is a real need in our community," said founder and president of Krise Transportation, Tim Krise. "People are very appreciative and some have come to rely on us for their family's Christmas."

Donations being accepted include toys, clothing, housewares and furniture.

Donation drop-off locations are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday through Friday until Dec. 22 at the Hanover and Spring Grove District school bus terminals.

Hanover District School Bus Terminal: 380 Poplar Street

Spring Grove District School Bus Terminal: 210 East Railroad Street

Both locations are looking for volunteers to help restock and organize tables