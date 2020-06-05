York County collaboration provides quarantine space to homeless COVID-19 patients

A local collaboration is providing homeless COVID-19 patients a place to stay while they recuperate and self-isolate, utilizing local hotels.

YORK, Pa. — A local collaboration is providing homeless COVID-19 patients a place to stay while they recuperate and self-isolate, utilizing local hotels.

The COVID-19 pandemic is poised to hit the homeless population disproportionately hard. Crowded shelters combined with limited access to hygiene and sanitation supplies lead to an increased chance of virus transmission.

Nearly 400 individuals experiencing homelessness in Central Pennsylvania (including Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York Counties) are expected to contract the virus, according to a report by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, the University of California Los Angeles and Boston University.

Public health officials urge all patients infected with COVID-19 to quarantine themselves, but those with no shelter can’t shelter-in-place.

The York County Coalition on Homelessness is leading the collaboration to provide temporary housing for these patients, along with partners WellSpan Health, UPMC, York County, Rabbittransit and the York County Planning Commission.

So far, five individuals have used the collaboration’s resources, officials said.

“It allows people to quarantine safely who don’t have homes or places to do so,” said Mark Walters, communications director for York County.

The process begins when a person experiencing homelessness is diagnosed with COVID-19 through local health systems WellSpan Health or UPMC.

The plan includes hotel lodging, transportation, meals and hygiene kits.

State agencies, including the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), pay for the hotel rooms with emergency housing funds. The agencies pay a set rate, usually about $100 per night.

Two hotels in the York area have offered to participate in the plan, York County officials said.

York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said in a press release,

“A collaborative solution was developed to meet the quarantine housing needs of one of our most vulnerable populations during this crisis, which is our homeless population who have no place to safely isolate and recover.”

The collaboration protects those experiencing homelessness as well as the general public, officials said.

“Anyone who has this, whether they have a home or not, is potentially someone who could spread it elsewhere,” Walters said.