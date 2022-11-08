Meet the newest members of the City of York Department of Fire and Rescue Services

YORK, Pa. — Four fresh faces joined the City of York Department of Fire and Rescue Services.
The probationary firefighters were sworn in during a ceremony on Aug. 11.
New member Connor Caruso is eager to be there for his community.
“My dad, he’s been a firefighter for 20 years,” Caruso said. “I just figured that would be the best place for me to go. I just want to help out the community. I just want to be there for the people in York City and just help however I can.”
Congratulations to Caruso, Christopher D’Onofrio, Ryan Bowman and Shane O’Malley for joining the force.
“It’s really rewarding to finally get here and just be able to come to work every day and know that I’m going to go out and just help the community,” Shane O'Malley said.