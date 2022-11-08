Meet the newest members of the City of York Department of Fire and Rescue Services

The four firefighters joined the force Thursday, Aug. 11.

YORK, Pa. — Four fresh faces joined the City of York Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

The probationary firefighters were sworn in during a ceremony on Aug. 11.

New member Connor Caruso is eager to be there for his community.

“My dad, he’s been a firefighter for 20 years,” Caruso said. “I just figured that would be the best place for me to go. I just want to help out the community. I just want to be there for the people in York City and just help however I can.”

Congratulations to Caruso, Christopher D’Onofrio, Ryan Bowman and Shane O’Malley for joining the force.