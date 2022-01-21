10-year-old boy saved by York City School police officer after suffering cardiac arrest

York City Police: “His training really, really allowed him to really, really hone in on those skills and spring right into action right away."

YORK, Pa. — “You don’t ever walk out of your house and not expect to see your 10-year-old again," said Katherine Santiago.

Santiago was at work when she received a call that her son Isaiah had gone into cardiac arrest at school.

“I got the call, and I literally blanked," she said. "I couldn’t think of anything but getting to my son."

Isaiah doesn't remember much of what happened to him.

“I just remember just going to the gym, and the next thing I know I’m in the hospital," he said.

Isaiah arrived at Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center, where he was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

“They realized at the moment that this was serious, like they had to get a plan gong within three days," said Santiago.

Doctors concluded that they needed to perform surgery to insert an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator. The device monitors the heartbeat and delivers electric shocks, when needed, to restore a regular heart rhythm.

However, the family says Isaiah remained strong and positive throughout the entire experience.

“He was brave, he was fearless," said Santiago. "He went into it knowing that he just wanted to be a kid again and get back into school and his sports."

It was at the hospital where Santiago learned about the heroic efforts of York City school police officer Todd Tyler, who resuscitated her son.

“His training really, really allowed him to really, really hone in on those skills and spring right into action right away," said Britney Brooks, a York City police officer.

However, York City police say it was truly a team effort between its officers and school officials to save her son.

“Everyone worked together on this crisis situation," said York City police officer Quinn Johnson.

The family is nothing but grateful.

“I can’t even express, my baby is here," said Santiago. "This is what it’s about. It’s about serving your community, and they served my son, they stood by him, and they protected him."

Isaiah's message is also one of gratitude: “Thank you, and I love them for doing all of that for me."