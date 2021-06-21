York City Police are implementing initiatives of community engagement to ward off increasing crime

The city is witnessing an increase in gun violence and with COVID-19 restrictions easing, York City Police say it is likely crime will continue into the summer

YORK, Pa. — In just this year alone the City of York now has seen seven homicides - more than half the total of this past year.

As we head into the summer months, the York City Police Department is preparing for an increase in violence as they say this is likely when the weather gets warmer.

To do this, the department has put forth different activities and programs to foster a healthy relationship between law enforcement and the community.

"Having those different engagements not only for the community to get to know us and our officers also allows us to know the community and recognize some of the needs that they have as well," said Capt. Daniel Aikey of the York City Police Department.

Capt. Aikey says the department is seeing adolescents ages 14-20 involved in gun violence incidents, adding social media is playing a big part in many disputes today.

"20 years ago you went to school and you went home and maybe you had a disagreement in school but you'd go home to your safe place," he said, "with social media, we're connected 24/7 now."

Pastor Jim Tyson, program manager for the Group Violence Initiative says there has become a shift in how young teens communicate today.

"We're seeing this inability to relate to each other and settle differences to talk things through."

Pastor Tyson explains there are so many things happening in the world now that it is hard to pinpoint exactly what the cause is of this many incidents.

However, he says as COVID-19 restrictions ease, the lifting of orders such as the eviction moratorium can cause added stress.

"There's just a combination of things that are going on particularly right now, that are contributing," said Pastor Tyson. "we need to think about how we can better approach this topic for the long term."

The department has teamed up with local organizations such as Downtown Inc. to add safety and engagement.

"Whether they're coming for the Appell Center, or they're going to a baseball game at people's bank park they feel welcomed they feel safe in the city," said Elaine Bonneau of Downtown Inc.

Officer Palmer is now serving as the York City Police Juvenille Engagement Officer; the department has also added: "coffee with a cop" and the addition of a dog named Victory to provide some furry love.

With these added initiatives, Capt. Aikey says we are better preparing future generations.