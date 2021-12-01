York City Council overrides mayor's veto of 2022 budget

City council voted Thursday to override Mayor Michael Helfrich's veto of the 2022 budget plan.

YORK, Pa. — Update, 11:45 a.m.: The office of the York City Council announced that the council has overridden the mayor’s veto of the 2022 City of York Budget.

Therefore, the FY2022 budget is now hereby approved.

Go here to see the approved budget and tax ordinances.

Previously

The clock is ticking as the fate of the York City 2022 budget plan remains unknown.

York City Council officials will hold a special meeting to consider legislation that would override Mayor Michael Helfrich's veto of the budget plan.

The council voted 4-1 to pass the proposed plan without the $6.4 million Helfrich wanted to use from the American Rescue Plan funds to combat homelessness and violence.

Helfrich has publicly said his purpose of using the funds is purely for the people of York.

"This budget is not the will of Michael Helfrich, it represents the people's agenda. It is the people's budget," said Helfrich.

York City Council members have given their own opinions, stating they need more information about the funds and where they're actually going:

"I'm not in favor of giving city allocations for services that are unfamiliar and undetailed," said Sadie Walker, York City Council Vice President.

If the budget is not officially passed, the City of York risks a government shutdown resulting in many workers being left unpaid heading into the New Year.

City Hall is currently closed to the public due to concerns of rising COVID-19 case counts however the meeting is opened to the public through zoom or by dial-in, this information is listed below:

Zoom

https://zoom.us/j/91462846649?pwd=bWR4R0lVM2Fpd3NoQVhUc3ZvSTRxZz09

Passcode: 54321

Dial-in