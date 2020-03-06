York City Black Lives Matter protest draws more than 1,000

A Black Lives Matter protest was held in York City's Continental Square on Tuesday evening.

YORK, Pa. — Protesters in York City said their voices still hadn’t been heard. So they raised the volume with chanting, singing and music at the York Black Lives Matter protest Tuesday evening. Cars passing by the rally in Continental Square added to the sound with long honks. All the noise was meant to convey a message of protest against systemic injustice for people of color.

“I think we just want answers and I think we want a change,” said Philadelphia resident Katrice Brown. “Because how many times do people have to die in the street in order for us to say OK, that person’s life matters.

A full week after George Floyd’s death while in custody of Minnesota police, protests continued across the country.

In downtown York, more than 1,000 came out June 2 for the evening rally, which remained peaceful.

“We’re not saying only black lives matter. We’re saying black lives matter, too,” said Dallastown resident and York native Shawn Preston.

City officials worked with organizers to set up the event.

“This is a moment to be part of the solution,” said York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, who attended the rally. “And the city wants to be part of the solution.”

Many of the people at the rally were young adults, including the organizers. Arlette Morales, 17 years old, helped organize and emceed the event. She was inspired by the injustices she said she had seen happen to her friends of color.

“I am tired. I’ve had enough,” Morales said. “I may not be part of the black community, but I care about you.”

According to the event’s Facebook page, one goal is to end police brutality, especially against communities of color.

“We’re not out here just to be out here,” said York resident Kaia Copeland. “We’re trying to make an adjustment in the system.”