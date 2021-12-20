York businesses work together to give out hundreds of meals for the holidays

This was the third annual "400 For The Holidays" event put on for the York community, with organizers saying they're excited for another one next year.

YORK, Pa. — Local businesses banded together to put on a Christmas celebration for the York community on Dec. 19.

The City of York and local businesses teamed up to organize their annual "400 For The Holidays" Christmas event.

The number comes from the event's original goal of giving out 400 hot meals, gift cards, and other holiday supplies to visiting families in need, though organizers said they were able to surpass that goal this year.

According to organizers, Sunday's turnout was incredible, especially considering a challenging pandemic year.

"People are really seeing that this is an event for the community...and we're just so thankful for anybody and everybody that's donated," Organizer Erik Latsha said. "It's an amazing experience this year."