Dauphin County nonprofit celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

Funds raised at this year's event will support various programs serving those with intellectual and developmental disabilities in central Pennsylvania.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — 3.21 For Life – a Dauphin County nonprofit created by locals with personal connections to individuals with Down syndrome – celebrated World Down Syndrome Day on March 21 with a fundraising event.

Rubber Soul Brewing Co. in Hummelstown hosted the event, which featured music from local bands and a specially-crafted IPA made by the brewery. All proceeds from the beverage created specifically for the event benefitted 3.21 For Life.

The nonprofit's officials said events like this help raise awareness about and celebrate individuals with Down syndrome.

"It's really important because 3.21 we are here to spread awareness about down syndrome about how their lives really impact everyone and The vital roles they play within our community," said 3.21 Founder JoAnn Pagano

Funds raised at this year's effort support Lower Dauphin High School Best Buddies, Hershey High School Trojan Buddies, TOPSoccer and Hershey Heroes Special Hockey.

The date of March 21 – or, the 21st day of the 3rd month – is recognized as World Down Syndrome Day because people with Down syndrome are the only ones special enough to have the unique triplication of the 21st chromosome.