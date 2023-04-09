Local businesses work Labor Day so others can celebrate

The City of York held its annual Labor Day Celebration at Kiwanis Lake, with food vendors and family fun activities from local businesses.

YORK, Pa. — While most people spent Labor Day kicking back, Annie B's Italian Ice Co-Owner Daryl Hartman spent the day like most others this summer. Despite the high heat, you could find him in the back of the Annie B's Italian Ice Truck serving up sweet treats.

"We had July 4th off, and we actually had yesterday off," Daryl said. "That was it for the summer."

He and his wife were one of the many vendors on the clock at the annual York Labor Day Celebration so that others could better celebrate being off it.

"We want to be out here where everybody’s enjoying our Italian ice, and you can do that if we’re not working," Shalondra Hartman said. "Plus Pennsylvania gets winter, so we have to maximize the time."

Free concerts rocked the park and there was fun for kids of all ages. Local entertainment company Atomic Bounce brought bounce houses, games, and even face painting to the event.

Staff member Krista Resto operated the foam machine, which was back for a second year by popular demand.

"Foam party? Can’t beat that!" Resto said.

She says the crew from Atomic Bounce wouldn’t want to spend the holiday anywhere else.

"We are here for it. Especially at the city events, we love being in the city," Resto expressed. "To give back to the city is great."

Despite having to work the holiday, Resto says being part of the celebration makes it all worth it.

“I mean, this is kind of relaxing for me because it's a good time," she said.