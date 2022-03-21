Celebrate Women's History Month by visiting these women-owned businesses in central PA

As part of Women's History Month, several cities in central Pennsylvania are encouraging people to support women-owned businesses in their communities.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Since both the legislative and executive branches of the U.S. government designated March as Women's History Month in 1987, Americans have continued the tradition of celebrating the contributions and achievements of women now and throughout history.

Central Pennsylvania is no exception. Various local organizations hosted events on International Women's Day, and several universities continue to bring awareness to the month-long celebration through educational programming.

However, honoring Women's History Month does not require you to attend an event or college course; it can be as simple as supporting a female-owned business in your community.

City officials across our area have compiled detailed directories to women-owned businesses in their communities, ranging anywhere from construction to retail.

See below for links to women-owned business directories in central Pennsylvania.

