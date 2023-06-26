Dozens roll up their sleeves for Women Build Week

A number of women and organizations will roll up their sleeves for Women Build Week.

York Habitat for Humanity helps families in the area build up skillsets, enter into affordable housing and become homeowners through a success-proven program.

“We work with our families so that they will be able to afford their 30-year zero-interest program because we want to set them up to succeed,” said Natasha Kukorlo.

York Habitat for Humanity is a volunteer-driven, Christian housing ministry that builds safe, decent and affordable homes in partnership with lower-income York County residents. Over 750 community members live in Habitat homes, with around 136 homes built since 2019.

The program requires women to partner with York Habitat for Humanity, put in “sweat equity hours,” go through extensive budget counseling and complete the program to become eligible to move into one of the homes. In some cases, women are working on the home they’re moving into and developing the skillset to be able to fix it if anything needs to be repaired.

“Even if you don’t own your own home, it’s really important to know how to fix things within your home, so we teach our homeowners how the home begins from the ground up where they develop skills to fix anything in their home,” said Kukorlo.

The home at 78-80 East High Street in Red Lion displaced 10 people in a house fire back in 2021. The project is expected to be completed by December of this year and house two families.

Volunteers include women from Assurant, PeoplesBank, Zion Lutheran Church, Her Traditions (Traditions Bank), Wolfgang Confectioners, Valley Youth House, CBY Professional Services and Polka Dot Powerhouse Networking Group. The theme for this year’s build weeks is “Embracing Equity.”