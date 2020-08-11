Woman missing; left group home in Columbia and didn't return

Police said Tina Brown has several health issues.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 56-year-old woman is missing after she left her group home in Columbia and didn't return police said.

Officers were dispatched to a group home on Nov. 7 after they reported resident Tina Brown missing.

Brown is a Black woman, with black hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-5-inches in height and around 200 pounds in weight according to the police release.

Residents of the home on the 200 block of Cherry Street told police they might have seen her walking away from the house with a luggage bag.

No further information is known at this time.