Officials give update on Mechanicsburg Center Square project

1 West Main Street has sat empty since a historic building was demolished in March of 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — 1 West Main Street, a corner property in Mechanicsburg’s town square has sat vacant for a year and a half, since a historic building was demolished in March of 2022.

“This all started with a wish 200 years ago, with the original land owner who wanted this space to always be a place for the community," said Jayne Drake, executive director of RENAISSANCE Mechanicsburg.

The land was cleared to make way for a community park, which was originally supposed to be completed last spring.

“It was optimism that we could get it completed by the time a year passed to be able to open the park but the moving parts are beyond some of our control," said Drake.

Instead, 1 West Main Street remains empty.

The project has been designed, but the borough manager says bids for construction have yet to go out.

He also stresses that no taxpayer money is being used for the project.

“Of course, grant money comes from taxes but the whole point is local dollars from our local taxpayers aren’t being used directly for the project," said Layne Thompson, the borough's manager. "It’s grants from federal and state organizations and private donations”

This video shows what the Center Square is going to look like.

It’ll have a performance space, along with plenty of places for the community to relax and gather.

Across the way, in front of the bank will be a new bus stop.

“It’s going to be the people’s park and it’ll be free for the Mechanicsburg community," said Drake.

A historic fountain that is currently housed behind the Union Church on West Main Street will also be moved in front of the bank.

There’s still no exact timeline for when the project will be complete, Thompson and Drake are hoping in the next six to twelve months.