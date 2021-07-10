West York Fire Captain greeted with hugs and celebrated with a fundraiser in support of his ongoing illness

Captain Chuck Zeinkiewicz has been battling necrotizing pancreatitis for three months

WEST YORK, Pa. — Captain Chuck Zeinkiewicz of the West York Fire Department was filled with love and support when he walked into the doors of the department.

The department hosted a fundraiser with more than 100 community members in attendance to help raise funds to aid the captain with an ongoing illness.

Zeinkiewicz was diagnosed with necrotizing pancreatitis and family members say for the past three months he has suffered near-death experiences.

"He had multiple organ failure, fluid crushing his organs, he had feeding tubes, he had IV's, just everything that could have went wrong, went wrong," said Jennifer Zienkiewicz, the captain's sister.

Thomas Marencik is Zeinkiewicz's co-captain and says his absence is felt and his impact on the community is unmeasurable.

"From family man to a coworker, just all-around good guy. You couldn't ask for a better person to be around," said Marenick.

Community members add coming together like this is simple.

"This is what you do, you help out whoever's in need," said Jennifer Langenstein of York.

Jennifer says her brother still has some surgeries to go but it is eager to head back on the front lines.