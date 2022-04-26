West Shore Wildlife Center gets ready for Give Local York 2022

Founder Emily Garrigan joined FOX43 on April 26 to discuss her organization, its goals, and what they're hoping to do with the funds raised during Give Local York.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Give Local York returns on May 6, and FOX43's latest nonprofit spotlight is on the West Shore Wildlife Center.

Emily Garrigan, founder of the West Shore Wildlife Center, joined FOX43 on April 26 to discuss her organization, its goals, and what they're hoping to do with the funds raised during Give Local York 2022.

The West Shore Wildlife Center was founded in 2019 to meet the need for more wildlife rehabilitation centers in Pennsylvania, with a focus on prevention, according to the organization's website.

Garrigan says that with the funds raised during Give Local York 2021, the organization was able to grow its rehabilitation program to admit 20% more animal patients than in previous years. This year, the organization is hoping to use the funds raised to expand their capacity even more.

"We still have to turn away many animals and species each year due to limited space," she said in a statement. "We currently take in nearly 1,300 animals per year, but in order to meet the need, we need to increase our capacity to well over 3,000 patients per year."

On May 6, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., donors can visit this link to support local nonprofits in and around York County.

To learn more about West Shore Wildlife Center, check out the organization's website.

To watch the full interview with Garrigan, check out the interview above.