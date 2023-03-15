WeeUsables Pop-Up Consignment makes first stop in Lancaster

WeeUsables Consignment pop-up shop returns to Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster County for its 14th year.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The WeeUsables consignment pop-up shop returns to Lancaster County's Spooky Nook Sports for its 14th year.

Organizers say over 170,000 gently used and affordable items will be available to families across the commonwealth.

“Eight hundred families have come together to sell their kids gently used, outgrown, sometimes even new items to other families in the area,” said Lori Hartmann-Borris, founder of WeeUsables.

WeeUsables is an independently owned organization that provides children's necessities like clothes, toys, books, baby gear, shoes and more to families in need. Organizers say it’s the area's oldest and largest event.

Families from the area are able to consign their items to make a profit while offering a discounted price compared to franchises. Lori Hartmann-Boris, Founder of WeeUsables, said this gives families the ability to gain access to items their child needs at an affordable cost.

“Not only are you helping these families that are participating with us, but it just carries through the community tenfold because you have families who are saving when they’re coming to shop here with us, but we also do a large amount of donation to the community,” said Hartmann-Borris.

One donation is the stuff-a-bag event, where WeeUsables allows shoppers to stuff any remaining items into biodegradable bags they distribute. Each filled bag is $10 cash and 100% of the profits are donated to a local charity. This event runs on Saturday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will benefit the Lancaster Rec Commission.

Through the past 14 years, the organization has donated over $125,000 to local non-profits.

Tomorrow, Thursday, March 16, is the opening day for WeeUsables in Lancaster; details can be found below:

Thursday, March 16

Opening day: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Public sale: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 18th

Public ½ off most items: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Stuff-a-Bag for $10/bag (cash only): 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.