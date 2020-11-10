"Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" goes virtual to raise money to end gender violence

YORK, Pa. — In a normal year, there would have been a lot of men in high heels strutting through downtown York to end gender violence.
However, the 2020 "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event still went on just a bit differently.
Instead, some people still got together in smaller groups - strapping on the high heels to take a walk.
"Walk a Mile in Her Shoes: is one of the biggest fundraisers for the YWCA of York.
The goal is to raise funds and awareness about domestic violence.
Julie Himler, the community education director with YWCA York and the organizer for the event says the pandemic is even more of a reason to get involved this year.
"During the whole shutdown period, we saw a decrease in the number of hotline calls that we were receiving and we guessed that that might happen because we know that victims were trapped in their homes with abusers. And as soon as those orders were lifted, we definitely have seen a significant increase in people reaching out for services," said Himler.
There is still time to donate.