"Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" goes virtual to raise money to end gender violence

While COVID-19 changed the format of the event, "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" switched gears and still raised money to end gender violence.

YORK, Pa. — In a normal year, there would have been a lot of men in high heels strutting through downtown York to end gender violence.

However, the 2020 "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event still went on just a bit differently.



Instead, some people still got together in smaller groups - strapping on the high heels to take a walk.

"Walk a Mile in Her Shoes: is one of the biggest fundraisers for the YWCA of York.

The goal is to raise funds and awareness about domestic violence.

Julie Himler, the community education director with YWCA York and the organizer for the event says the pandemic is even more of a reason to get involved this year.

