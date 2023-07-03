Breaking ground, barriers: Wagman Inc. celebrates Women in Construction Week

Women in Construction week is being celebrated across the nation and here at home.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Women in Construction week is being celebrated across the nation, but here at home Wagman Incorporated and the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Chapter #386 are teaming up to provide women in the career—and younger generations who may be interested—the resources to succeed.

“We know that women continue to grow in the construction industry, but as of now, they only make up 10% to 12% of the construction industry,” said Marissa Bankert, president of the NAWIC. “We want to have people entering into those skills of non-traditional…like women in construction and men in nursing.”

This week there will be job site tours, professional development opportunities, self-defense classes and presentations at schools. Bankert said these activities will provide a network and the opportunity for young girls to talk with women who are in construction.

“If you’re a young woman considering a career in construction, it’s your opportunity to see the things you want to be,” said Bankert.

For women who are already in the construction industry, Bankert says this week also serves as an opportunity for them to grow their businesses and put themselves out there for new opportunities.

“It’s really important for people to see people that look just like them doing the things they’re doing or want to do in the future,” said Bankert.

The construction field uses very broad skills that encompass many roles like HVAC, project management and ownership. All of the jobs focus on skillsets, and according to Bankert, it starts with bridging the pay gap.

“We’ve normalized how best to get in and do some of those skilled trades in regard to aptitude so now those things are totally equal; you see that women are making about 96 cents to the dollar,” said Bankert.