Volunteers put together care packages for women with breast cancer

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Volunteers and breast cancer survivors filled care packages for newly diagnosed women with breast cancer on Tuesday.

The PA Breast Cancer Coalition partnered with Mid Penn Bank to put together the care packages ahead of the bank's annual Celebrity Golf Classic for Breast Cancer Charity.

The boxes contained everything from socks, water bottles, and small cosmetics, to resources and messages of support and encouragement.

Organizers say they hope the boxes serve as a reminder that those who are newly diagnosed are not alone.

“Some of us are cancer survivors, some of us have had relatives who have had cancer, others may have lost relatives to cancer," Mid Penn Bank Consultant Keli Falco said. "So to be able to touch a life individually, to have an impact on someone's recovery and process through cancer it's unbelievable, it's an unparalleled experience.”