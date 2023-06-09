Vision Corp Eye Drop rappelling event returns for fourth year

Vision Corps, a local nonprofit that provides services to the blind and visually impaired, is raising money today by rappelling down a 10-story building.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Vision Corps, a local nonprofit that provides services to the blind and visually impaired, is raising money today by rappelling down a 10-story building in Lancaster.

Organizers have set a goal of raising $175,000 and the number is gradually climbing. People who sign up to be a part of the initiative are conquering their fear of heights, rappelling as a sponsor or joining in on the fun.

“When Father Tcheou said we can all do more, that was the push I needed…I signed up,” said Carole Kirchner, a top donor and Lancaster City resident.

This is the fourth year for the Eye Drop rappelling event. Vision Corps provides rehabilitative, preventative and educational services. All services that are provided come at no cost to clients.

The organization also employs people who are blind in manufacturing, food processing and administrative services.

“Just seeing the success of my coworkers with visions loss, just hearing the successes of clients because of the work that we’re doing every day at no charge to them motivates me every day,” said Megan Tomschek, senior vice president and chief development officer at VisionCorps.

According to Vision Corps:

Nearly 10,000 preschool-aged children are screened annually for vision impairments.

More than 15,000 hours of rehabilitative services are provided annually to children and adults living with vision loss.

Nearly 100 individuals who are blind are employed by VisionCorps – fighting the 70% unemployment rate for the blind in the United States.