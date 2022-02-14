York County school brings Valentine's Day cheer to its community

School officials invited students and community members to pick up free candy at their annual "candy store."

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Lincoln Charter School spent Feb. 14 spreading cheer, and giving out Valentine's Day candy to the York community.

They say this event is just one of many they try to have to develop a safe and stress-free environment.

The school's principal said the day is one looked forward to by students.

"Students are so excited from entering the school in the morning to see the candy store set up and they always say is that for us and they always say is it free,” said Acting CEO and Principal of Lincoln Charter School Dr. Anne Clark.

Officials say the event is one of Lincoln Charter Schools's many initiatives to foster creativity, make positive connections, encourage a safe, stress-free environment, and celebrate the community.