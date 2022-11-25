USPS lays out holiday shipping deadlines

Officials say one vital part to making sure the process goes smoothly is for people to know the holiday shipping deadlines.

YORK, Pa. — Officials with the United States Postal Service (USPS) say they are already seeing a high demand for package deliveries as they kick off Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“Right now, is where we really start to ramp up with the influx of people ordering online, especially after the last couple of years. Black Friday deals are pushed ahead, so we see the packages starting to increase," said Mark Lawrence, the strategic communications specialist at USPS.

Officials with USPS say they are ready to meet the demand.

“We’ve added 137 processing machines throughout the country this year, increasing our daily capacity process to 60 million packages a day," said Lawrence.

They have also hired extra hands to help during this busy season.

“We converted 41,000 part-time workers this year to full-time workers, so we really tried to solidify our staff, then [we also started] actively hiring 20,000 employees for holiday work," said Lawrence.

Officials say one vital part of ensuring the process goes smoothly is for people to know the holiday shipping deadlines.

“We’re recommending people get their first-class smaller packages to us by December 17, along with the packages that they may send retail ground. Also, we urge our customers to have all their greeting cards and Christmas letters to us by [December] 17," said Lawrence.