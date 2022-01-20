How can people help USPS mail carriers during the winter season

Brion Durgin says some of the biggest challenges include parking by the mailbox and delivering packages.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Brion Durgin is looking to retire this year after 30 years of being a postal worker with U.S. Postal Service.

He says that although he'll miss the people, he will not miss working through the winter. Durgin says that out of all the seasons, winter has always been the most challenging.

“I’ve had it already where I’ve gotten to a mailbox and I couldn’t go front or back and we had to get pulled out or get shoveled," he says. "That’s how tricky it can be sometimes."

“In the wintertime, sometimes you almost need to plow in front of your LLV to get mail delivered," said Durgin. “When the snow is still deep, it’s still a challenge to get to that porch.”

Durgin says people can help their postal carrier by doing some simple things.

“Shovel like a half-moon, so we can pull in and pull out, and I mean if that’s done we can make every delivery," said Durgin.

Durgin also advices people to keep walkways, sidewalks, and other areas clear from snow and ice so it’s easier for them to deliver packages.