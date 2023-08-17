Upper Allen Township becomes first municipal parks department in Pa. to be designated 'Certified Autism Center'

There are 17 parks in Upper Allen Township. All of them have earned the "Certified Autism Center" Designation.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Upper Allen Township Parks Department has earned an exciting title.

On Thursday, the township's parks department announced it has achieved the Certified Autism Center (CAC) designation through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

This makes Upper Allen Township the first parks department in Pennsylvania to receive the accreditation. It's also the fifth in the nation to earn the designation.

The CAC designation is given to organizations whose staff have completed autism training and certification.

“One in 36 kids are being diagnosed with autism, one in six have sensory needs so it’s big for us to take this into our parks," said Chad Krebs, the parks director for Upper Allen Township.

The township's commitment to inclusivity is evident in all 17 of its parks.

"We at IBCCES are thrilled to recognize Upper Allen Township Parks as the first parks department in Pennsylvania to earn the Certified Autism Center designation. Their dedication to inclusivity and accessibility sets a powerful example for other parks and recreational facilities in the region. We are proud to collaborate with partners who share our vision of fostering understanding and empathy within recreational spaces for individuals of all abilities," added Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES.

One of its flagship parks, Winding Hills Park North, has sensory-friendly and accessible playground equipment, as does Friendship Park.

There are also many strategically-placed benches in the parks so kids have a spot to relax and refresh when needed.

“Autism certification in our municipal parks is important because it promotes inclusivity and recognizes the importance of neurodiversity. By obtaining this certification, we are demonstrating a proactive commitment to creating a welcoming environment that accommodates all individuals,” continued Krebs. “Additionally, the certification provides our staff with training on autism and sensory sensitives. Together, these initiatives will give families added confidence that their loved ones will be safe and well cared for while at our parks.”

“We’ve really committed to going the extra mile as far as accessibility goes and committing to people of all ages and all abilities," added Kelly Palmer, Upper Allen Township's assistant township manager.

Upper Allen Township's parks department has also announced plans for a fully interactive sensory garden at the playground at Winding Hills Park North.

The project aims to provide an enchanting sanctuary where individuals can engage with nature's wonders on a deeper, more interactive level.

The sensory garden is expected to open in the spring of 2024.