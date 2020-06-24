UPMC gives update on COVID-19 patients, discuss preparations for the fall

Leaders at UPMC provided an update Wednesday about the status of COVID-19 patients and preparations for the fall in a virtual press conference

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Leaders at UPMC provided an update Wednesday about the status of COVID-19 patients and preparations for the fall if there is a second wave in a virtual press conference.

The number of people who have the virus and require hospital care at UPMC has been on a downward trend for weeks. Currently it has about half the number of people hospitalized than it did at the peak of the pandemic.

"So as we, and as others increase testing, looking for all types of people who might have the virus, we do expect to see increases in numbers of people who have contracted the virus," Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC senior medical director and chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh, said.

Dr. Yealy said the most important thing now is focusing on the severity of illness caused by COVID-19, not the number of positive cases.

"For the vast majority of people testing positive, their illness is mild or they don't even know that they have any symptoms of COVID-19," Dr. Yealy said.

He also added that the younger, healthier population who are becoming infected might be helping to build a collective immunity, as we see a nationwide increase in positive cases, but a decrease in the overall number of deaths.

"This indicates that people in our communities who are most vulnerable to the disease are better protected now," Dr. Yealy said. "And those getting it now, tend to be the ones who recover well or have little signs of infection."

As for a second wave, the healthcare system said it is preparing for that possibility in the fall, when the flu will also likely be a part of the picture.

"That means growing our supply of PPE," Tami Minnier, Chief Quality Officer at UPMC, said. "Including masks, gloves, face shields. We intend to have a continuous supply for up to three months of all of those items available."