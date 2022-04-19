Ukrainians raise money to support those overseas

The fundraiser event will be held this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tobias S. Frogg in Manor Township, Lancaster County.

MANHEIM, Pa. — Folks in south central Pennsylvania continue to do what they can to help out people in Ukraine.

That includes one Ukrainian refugee who moved to Lancaster County five years ago.

Dasha Sviontek came up with the event to Support Ukraine.

The fundraiser event will be held this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tobias Frogg in Manor Township, Lancaster County.

The event will include a DJ, silent auction, and raffle.

Coordinators say the Ukrainian conflict is heartbreaking and that they needed to help.

"When you watch it, it is just breaking your heart over and over again," said Sviontek. "For me, just a story of my friends and whatever they were going through, and it pushed me to actually do something.

"When everything started just seeing how it impacted Dasha just broke my heart knowing that she couldn't be with her family and help them," said Courtney Wiederrecht. "So when she asked if I would help her with the fundraiser it was no question absolutely."

The Bethany Slavic Church in Ephrata will be directing the donations to the Ukraine war refugee fund.