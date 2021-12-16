Two central Pennsylvania organizations help Afghan families resettle

In early 2022, more than 90,000 Afghan refugees will be relocated to cities across the United States.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two central Pennsylvania organizations are helping several Afghan refugee families resettle in our area.

M28 Ministry partnered with Jewish Family Services of greater Harrisburg to help with the single largest refugee resettlement effort to take place in the United States.

In early 2022, more than 90,000 Afghan refugees will be relocated to cities across the country.

After going through a 14-step vetting process including biometric scans, vaccinations and medical histories, as many as six families will soon call the greater Harrisburg region their home.

The director of M28 ministry says his organization is excited to support them.

"We really feel like it's a great way to show love and care and compassion for people who are kind of in a difficult spot and need help," said M28 Director Jimmy Schambach.

"We're really glad we're able to help and I'll come alongside them as they're rebuilding their lives here in central PA."

M28 ministry and Jewish Family Services will help refugees find housing, and also provide them with furniture and household goods.

"Our House2Home Project is a simple idea that has a transforming impact on the future of those who are going through life-changing circumstances, like these Afghan refugees," said Schambach. "But we cannot do this alone. We need the generous support of the community for furniture donations to provide people in need with the basic necessities of life."

Schambach said the biggest needs are: mattresses, bedsheets, dressers, kitchen tables, and pots and pans. The organizations will come and pick them up at your house free of charge.

To learn more about M28, click here.