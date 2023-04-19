A tour on tap: Lebanon Valley Libation Trail kicks off

The Spring Libation Trail kicks off today and will continue for eight weeks. The trail encourages people to visit local breweries in Lebanon.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon Valley Libation Trail is sponsored by the Visit Lebanon Valley Tourism organization. The spring Libation Trail kicks off today and will continue for eight weeks.

The trail encourages people to visit local breweries in Lebanon and try the cool and unique menu items throughout May and part of June.

The Libation Trail is a free digital passport program for trailblazers over the age of 21. With each location tourists visit, they’re able to collect points and receive prizes along the way.

Jennifer Kuzo, president of Visit Lebanon Valley adds, “This group of brewers has such passion for their craft. The quality beverages they create are so impressive. Just when I think I found my favorite, someone comes out with a new variety to try. That’s why the Libations Trail is an experience like no other.”