To swimmers' dismay, popular York County community pool remains closed

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — As the weather starts to heat up, many Pennsylvanians hoping to splash around in a pool will have to find another way to cool off. Public and private pools across the state remain closed heading into Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial beginning summer.

Swimmers’ disappointment is no more evident than at Green Valley Swimming Pool, a privately owned, public membership pool complex in York County.

“We’ve got to have this pool open this year,” said longtime member Sandy Roberts. “This is our vacation.”

York County moves into Yellow Phase on May 22, when some businesses can reopen. Community pools, however, remain closed, as gatherings of more than 25 people are still banned.

“We’ve been told we’re not allowed to open by the governor,” said Russ Jacobs, Green Valley Pool owner and president.

There is no evidence the coronavirus can spread through chlorinated pool water, according to the CDC.

“I have a sanitizing bath,” Jacobs said. “It’s called a swimming pool.”

Jacobs wants the state to allow Green Valley to reopen with COVID-19 mitigation efforts in place. He’s planning early opening hours for the “Green Valley Pool Seniors,” a group of about 50 who come to water-walk each morning in the summer.

“As long as it’s safe, why can’t it be open?” asked Eddie Mora, one of the seniors.

“Let us decide what we want to do,” added fellow senior Christine Aldinger. “We want to come to the pool, so please open it.”

Jacobs also wants to support the 33 lifeguards he hires every summer, ranging in age from 15 to early 20s.

“They get paid if they work,” Jacobs said. “So if they don’t work, they go home.”

The the water was around a chilly 60 degrees on Thursday, several lifeguards braved the cold to refresh their lifeguard certifications in the pool, in hopes they can work this summer.

“I have a car to pay for. College is coming up,” said lifeguard Mackenzie Sampere. “ It’s very hard just not to be able to save.”

“Knowing I have the security of a job here to support me throughout [the school year] would really mean a lot,” said lifeguard Gabrielle Ilyes.

“We’re all family here,” said lifeguard Vienna Soyk. “This is something I personally really look forward to coming back to. Possibly not being able to do that is really disheartening.”

If the pool can’t reopen at all this summer, Jacobs worries both the lifeguards and the business will suffer financially.

“My heart feels for every one of those business owners that are going through that,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said he doesn’t understand why his pool can’t open when pools and beaches in some other states can.

FOX43 reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on guidelines for reopening pools. Department of Health Press Secretary Nate Wardle wrote in a statement,

“At this time, the department is working on guidance in regard to pools. We encourage facilities looking for guidance to also review the CDC guidance.”

On Tuesday State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York County) announced plans to introduce a bill that would reopen outdoor pools. The legislation would require the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to issue a waiver to the Governor’s COVID-19 Business Closure Order to all outdoor swimming pools that can safely adhere to social distancing practices, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and other mitigation measures.

Many publicly-run pools are also unsure if they can open at all this summer.

Some major cities, like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, have announced their pools will remain closed all summer.

The Lancaster County Swimming Pool, located within Lancaster Central Park, has no opening date so far, but will definitely not open on time, according to the Lancaster County Parks and Recreation Department. However, a delayed opening would bring its own challenges, officials said. The department would have to refund season passes, and there are concerns about the ability to hire lifeguards late in the season.

“If opening is delayed significantly, will there be kids out there still looking for work or will they go get other jobs so they can be employed for the summer?” said Paul Weiss, Lancaster County Parks and Recreation administrator.

The county is awaiting guidance from the state before deciding whether to reopen, Weiss said.

Meanwhile, Denver Borough is preparing its pool so it can reopen as soon as the state gives its go-ahead. The borough council is hoping to help make summer feel more “normal” for residents who have been cooped up inside for months.

“We're trying to be very flexible. We're very realistic, and we just want the community to know that if we can get a season in, we will,” said Denver Borough Manager Michael Hession. “If from a safety endpoint we can't do it, then we won't and we'll just prepare for next year.”