York County offers mental health resources for 911 dispatchers

If there's an emergency, we're all taught to dial 911. But we don't always think about the stress those calls can cause for the person on the other end of the phone.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — When Emily Ham picks up the phone inside the York County 911 Center, she never knows what’s happening on the other end.

“A lot of times when people call us, they’re calling on the worst day of their lives," said Ham, a 911 dispatcher for the York County Department of Emergency Services.

From the smallest emergencies, to the biggest, dispatchers like Emily are the first ones in line to help.

“It’s a calling," said Ted Czech, external affairs officer for the York County Office of Emergency Management. "You have to be called to it, you have to want to help people, you have to want to help better your community.”

It’s a big responsibility that can take an even bigger toll on the mental health of those behind the phone.

"You will have those people that just pick up the phone, we answer, and they're just screaming...and that can instantly put you in a state of panic," said Ham.

That’s why these workers have to go through rigorous training which teaches them how to keep themselves, and callers, calm and collected in any situation.

“We have a lot of options there for them," explained Czech. "We’re definitely very mindful of that, that is of paramount importance, their wellbeing.”

In York County, all 911 dispatchers have access to an employee assistance program which gives them someone outside of the building to talk to in times of distress.

A “relaxation room” is also available to use.

“Especially after certain calls, you just need a moment, you just need to chill,” said Ham.

They're all valuable resources to help those whose job it is to help others.

York County is also looking to add more 911 dispatchers to its team.

The county will hold a recruitment event at the Department of Emergency Services building located at 120 Davies Drive in Springettsbury Township on Saturday May 14 from 10am to 2pm.

You have to be at least 18 years old, and have a high school diploma or GED to apply.

Candidates will also be subject to a criminal background check and drug screening.