Chilly weather has Pennsylvanians enjoying and prepping for fall

Families who stopped by Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market in Hellam Township, York County say this type of weather feels refreshing.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The chilly weather has people enjoying and prepping for the fall season.

“We’ve actually just seen people out and about enjoying [the weather]. A lot of families with kids, a lot of people are just getting in that decorating mode, they’re getting their corn shocks and straw bales," said Julie Keene, who owns and operates Flinchbaugh's Orchard & Farm Market.

“[My family is] here just enjoying the breeze and taking a break from all the heat, so it’s nice that we can spend time this first fall day," said Kristi Barry.

The business says there’s no shortage of fall activities that you could do with your family.

“Pick your own apples is open! You pick a pumpkin patch is open, our corn maze, our fields, plus there are always activities around the farm that you could do if you just show up," said Keene.

Barry stopped by the business with her two kids to celebrate her son’s birthday, she says there’s no better way to spend the day.

“We got our slushies and donuts and the kids have been running around playing. I think we’ll stop back inside and get some of the cold treats that we want to take home," said Barry.

The family is also planning on getting a pumpkin.