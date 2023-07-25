Plans continue to take shape for temporary space for vendors impacted by Broad Street Market fire

The city hopes to have the temporary market up and running in the next few weeks.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Plans continue to take shape to build a temporary market for vendors impacted by the devastating fire at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg earlier this month.

The city is working to get a tent-like structure built in the grass lot across the street from the market at Third and Verbeke Streets in Midtown.

It will have running water, heat and air conditioning, and other amenities that allow vendors to continue operating.

The property is owned by Josh Kesler, who owns The Millworks, a restaurant right by the Broad Street Market.

Kesler said the city came to him with the idea and he was "all in" for helping out.

"I think this is the time [that] when we have a tragedy, we show our medal as a community and the mayor is doing a really good job, the mayor's team is really pulling things together and keeping the conversation going so I'm following their lead," said Kesler.

He is letting the city use the property rent-free.

Market vendors tell FOX43 they're incredibly grateful a temporary solution is coming together so quickly.

"Mentally I think the vendors are all still reeling from what happened but I think it's going to save a lot of people's futures," said Andrea Grove, owner of Elementary Coffee, one of the vendors impacted by the fire. "There's a grieving period going on, there's a lot of sadness but I think it gives people a ton of hope because it's happening quickly, that there will be a future."

City officials tell FOX43 a meeting is scheduled for Friday, July 28 to talk about the next steps in the process.

The hope is to have the temporary market up and running in the next few weeks.